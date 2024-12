NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Verona Murphy, independent Wexford candidate, is set to get support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil tomorrow for her Ceann Comhairle bid. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

TikTok are under investigation by the EU after the most-recent Romanian Presidential election. where far-right ultranationalist Calin Georgescu (pictured) won, was overturned by a court. Alamy Alamy

#BRUSSELS: EU opened investigation against TikTok over alleged Russian interference in Romanian elections

#RUSSIA: Ukraine claimed responsibility for killing of Russian general with bomb hidden in a scooter

#UNITED STATES: A New York judge rejected Trump’s bid to dismiss Stormy Daniels hush money conviction

Advertisement

#WISCONSIN: Authorities in Madison, Wisconsin named the shooter who killed two people at a US Christian school yesterday

#GREENLAND: Climate activist Paul Watson was released after Japan extradition over anti-whaling acts quashed

PARTING SHOT

Want some sharp sports analysis and up-to-date sports news? Why not have a listen of the most-recent episode of The42FM with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll, who discuss everything from the Sports Person of the Year awards to GAA tax audits.

Sinéad, who was a judge on the awards, discusses the reaction and the post mortem of the results at the weekend while Gavin gives an update on Conor McGregor announced today (he’s boxing a YouTuber).

The pair are later joined by The42′s GAA correspondent Declan Bogue to get into the details of Revenue’s audit of GAA county boards.

Why are Revenue targeting the GAA, and what specifically are they looking at? Is this matter likely to extend to under-the-table payments to managers?

Find out all of that, and more, on the latest episode, out now.