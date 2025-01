NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Legislation was (finally) passed that will mean members of the army will be compensated for hours they were not rostered for. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

A major fire broke out at a ski resort last night in Turkey, killing at least 76 people. Alamy Alamy

#TURKEY: At least 76 people died after a fire broke out at a hotel in a ski resort in northwest Turkey

#DC: Washington’s Bishop urged Trump to have ‘mercy’ on LGBTQ+ communities and immigrants

#STRASBOURG: The European Commission was criticised over the lack of action taken against Elon Musk’s X and other social media platforms

Advertisement

#WEST BANK: Israel launched deadly raids in the West Bank in Palestine, killing at least 10 people

#WHITE HOUSE: A litany of executive orders were signed by Trump, hours into his first day in the Oval office

#DAVOS: Von der Leyen told the World Economic Forum that the EU must be ‘pragmatic’ with Trump and ‘deepen’ ties with China

PARTING SHOT

Six planets in a row in our solar system will be visible to the naked eye in Irish skies tonight Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A planet parade will take place overnight across Ireland’s sky, a rare space event that allows viewers to see six planets in a row in our solar system with the naked eye.

Uranus and Neptune will also be visible through a telescope.

Resident astronomer for the Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork Danielle Wilcox told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that the planets may be visible for an “entire month” in Irish skies.