Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6555 Ploughing Championships_90580039 Jerry Dennehy from Kerry with a pair of horses on the first day of the national ploughing championships in Carlow. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

canada-daily-life A kayaker paddles through morning mist on Pigeon Lake in Kawartha Lakes in central Ontario. Source: Fred Thornhill via PA

#SOME FEAT: An American breast cancer survivor became the first person to swim across the Channel four times non-stop in a 54-hour feat of endurance.

#ISRAELI ELECTION Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tough battle to retain his position as Israel’s prime minister as the country goes to the polls for the second time this year.

#CONTROVERSY: English cricketer Ben Stokes accused The Sun newspaper of engaging in “the lowest form of journalism” after it published details of a family tragedy that occurred before his birth.

PARTING SHOT

The Ploughing Championships showcases the best of Irish and worldwide agricultural techniques – sometimes there’s something that just catches your eye.

Here’s Norman – it’s an autonomous precision scouting and spraying robot, developed by Harper Adams University with Aim Technology. 

Looks like we could be in for another Norman invasion (I’ll get my coat).

