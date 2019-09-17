Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection will continue to process personal data related to the Public Services Card (PSC), saying it has a “strong legal basis” to do so.
- Gardaí continued their searches in Omeath, Co Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017.
- The High Court made orders allowing the HSE to take steps aimed at saving the life of a severely ill woman with an eating disorder.
- A man in his 70s died after a car crash in Roscommon.
- Customers in north Dublin have had what is being described as a “miracle” escape after a car drove through the front of a shop this afternoon.
- Officials from Bord Bia were confronted by farmers at the National Ploughing Championships over a decision by the body to process Irish meat in the UK.
- Apple told an EU court that a 2016 European Commission ruling that it must reimburse Ireland €13 billion in back taxes “defies reality and common sense”.
WORLD
#SOME FEAT: An American breast cancer survivor became the first person to swim across the Channel four times non-stop in a 54-hour feat of endurance.
#ISRAELI ELECTION Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tough battle to retain his position as Israel’s prime minister as the country goes to the polls for the second time this year.
#CONTROVERSY: English cricketer Ben Stokes accused The Sun newspaper of engaging in “the lowest form of journalism” after it published details of a family tragedy that occurred before his birth.
PARTING SHOT
The Ploughing Championships showcases the best of Irish and worldwide agricultural techniques – sometimes there’s something that just catches your eye.
Here’s Norman – it’s an autonomous precision scouting and spraying robot, developed by Harper Adams University with Aim Technology.
Looks like we could be in for another Norman invasion (I’ll get my coat).
