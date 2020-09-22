Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 334 new cases of Covid-19 here but no additional deaths.
- Tweaks to the social welfare system could allow those on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to do some work without losing out on their payment.
- A pedestrian was injured in Dublin after she was hit by a falling set of traffic lights in Dublin.
- A man and woman were arrested after being accused of ingesting over 280 pellets of cocaine.
- The HSE warned about an increase in Covid-19 infections across a number of Irish counties, as well as an increase in admissions to intensive care units (ICU).
- A young man has denied murdering a homeless man with cerebral palsy who was found dead with 183 stab wounds in a Dublin park two years ago.
- The Den is coming back to RTÉ from November.
- Ireland bid to get European weather forecasting centre relocated from UK to Dublin.
- Cocaine has now become the second-most commonly used illicit drug in Ireland.
WORLD
#UK: Boris Johnson said that the UK “must act” to curb the hastening spread of Covid-19 but has stressed that it is “by no means a return to the full lockdown”.
#GERMANY: The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is now also being investigated over the unsolved rape of an Irishwoman in Portugal, German prosecutors said today.
#NEPAL: A Sherpa guide who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died at the age of 72 after a long illness, family members said.
PARTING SHOT
It’s coming back, lads. The Den is coming back in November and Dustin will be there and so too will Zig and Zag.
Here’s a clip to whet the appetite.
