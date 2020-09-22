#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

017 Academy Venue The Academy in Dublin today. As wet pubs open around the country, Dublin is still under Level 3 restrictions, and music venues along with other locations that don’t serve food are suffering. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

animals-in-zoo-in-dhaka-bangladesh-22-sep-2020 A Royal Bengal tiger seen swimming in an enclosure at the Bangladesh National Zoo. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#UK: Boris Johnson said that the UK “must act” to curb the hastening spread of Covid-19 but has stressed that it is “by no means a return to the full lockdown”.

#GERMANY: The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is now also being investigated over the unsolved rape of an Irishwoman in Portugal, German prosecutors said today.

#NEPAL: A Sherpa guide who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died at the age of 72 after a long illness, family members said.

PARTING SHOT 

It’s coming back, lads. The Den is coming back in November and Dustin will be there and so too will Zig and Zag. 

Here’s a clip to whet the appetite. 

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

Go on ya good thing! 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

