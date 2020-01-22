This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Pensions the talk of the election, China virus crisis deepens and RIP Terry Jones.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 9:08 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE BUMBLEANCE CHI JB5 Zara Hanlon (5) and Kate Hanlon (7) on hand to launch the new BUMBLEance vehicle at Connolly Hospital, Dublin.

WORLD

sexual-misconduct-weinstein A portion of the spectators' line fills the hallway outside the Harvey Weinstein rape trial. Source: Richard Drew/PA

#WUHAN: Chinese authorities are to suspend flights and trains out of the city of Wuhan as they attempt to halt the spread of a deadly virus.

#SAUDI HACKING: Independent UN Rights experts said today they had received information that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’s phone was hacked through a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

#ON TRIAL: Harvey Weinstein is a “seasoned” sexual predator and rapist who abused his power as a movie-producing titan to prey on vulnerable aspiring actresses, prosecutors said today as his trial got into full swing

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been flooding in for Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77.

The actor and comedian, who had dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe’s most-loved works, including Life Of Brian.

He appeared in TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus in a variety of characters and was known for his performances in drag.

