NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Dublin Lunar New Year Festival runs from Sat 25 Jan - Sun 2 Feb, marking the Year of the Snake. Pictured at the announcement of this year's programme was Lia Yeregui and Sion Thomas.

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LA WILDFIRES: Rampaging wildfires around Los Angeles have killed at least two people and caused a “significant number” of serious injuries.

#GAZA: The Israeli military said that its troops recovered the body of a hostage in Gaza and brought it back to Israel following a “complex and difficult operation”.

#PREMIER LEAGUE: The Metropolitan Police passed a full file of evidence about a Premier League footballer accused of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service.

#OPEN AI: The sister of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman filed a lawsuit in the United States alleging that he regularly sexually abused her over a number of years, starting when they were children.

#GREENLAND: As Donald Trump eyes Greenland (again), what’s the status of the world’s largest island?

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Twin sisters Ashlee and Aimee Keogh, 18, at the launch of the event yesterday. Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

Thousands of students arrived today at the RDS in Dublin for the 61st annual BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition.

A total of 550 projects from 225 schools are aiming to win the €7,500 grand prize of Young Scientist of the Year and other awards in their respective categories.

Tomorrow, members of the public will be able to make their way around the exhibition floor and watch some of the live shows being held at the venue in Ballsbridge.

On a visit to the event this afternoon, The Journal spoke to students who have developed DIY systems to detect major weather events, machines that turn compost into hot water and apps to assist students with stutters to communicate in the classroom.