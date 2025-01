NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mallard on an icy wooden jetty in Lough Neagh today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

An art installation showing a broken pencil is displayed on the pavement near the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris as part of today's commemorations. Francois Mori / AP Francois Mori / AP / AP

#GULF OFF Donald Trump unveiled some of his initial US foreign policy plans for his return to the White House, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’ and threats of military force against Greenland and Panama.

Advertisement

#FRANCE:France today marked 10 years since an Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper – killing 12 people – and provoking a fierce debate about freedom of expression and religion.

PARTING SHOT

The big GAA story of recent days has been around the potential reemergence of former Derry Gaelic football manager Rory Gallagher as manager of a Kildare club side.

But the club have been reconsidering the appointment of the Ulster man.

This and more are dealt with by the latest edition of The 42FM, with Gavin Cooney and Sinead O’Carroll.