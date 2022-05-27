#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 27 May 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

NO FEE EPIC Exhibition 011 A painting in a new exhibition called Revolutionary Routes: Ireland & The Black Atlantic at the EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Two people were hospitalised after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
  • Almost 30% of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show.
  • Gardaí are asking for public’s assistance to find a 16-year-old who is missing from the South Circular Road area in Dublin 8.
  • The official count of homeless people in Ireland reached 10,000 for first time since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions.
  • Business leaders in Northern Ireland told a US delegation that the UK and EU will need to compromise to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.
  • A collective of street artists is planning to make a documentary about its lengthy court battle with Dublin City Council.
  • RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live is set to end this Monday after a seven-year run.
  • Bank of Ireland apologised to customers after they reported difficulties trying to purchase tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Irish performances.

THE WORLD

texas-school-shooting People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday Source: Kin Man Hui

#UVALDE Police in Texas are being scrutinised with questions after videos showed parents begging officers to help their children trapped inside the school shooting. 

#UKRAINE Russia is bombarding strongholds in a separatist-controlled province of eastern Ukraine.

#COURT Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments after a six-week long defamation trial.

PARTING SHOT

For The Good Information Project, our Open Newsroom panel discussed the power of patient advocacy yesterday – you can play back the discussion here.

Lauren Boland
