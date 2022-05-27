Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A painting in a new exhibition called Revolutionary Routes: Ireland & The Black Atlantic at the EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Two people were hospitalised after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

hit a pedestrian in Dublin city centre this afternoon. Almost 30% of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show.

Gardaí are asking for public’s assistance to find a 16-year-old who is missing from the South Circular Road area in Dublin 8.

The official count of homeless people in Ireland reached 10,000 for first time since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions.

in Ireland reached 10,000 for first time since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions. Business leaders in Northern Ireland told a US delegation that the UK and EU will need to compromise to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.

dispute. A collective of street artists is planning to make a documentary about its lengthy court battle with Dublin City Council.

about its lengthy court battle with Dublin City Council. RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live is set to end this Monday after a seven-year run.

is set to end this Monday after a seven-year run. Bank of Ireland apologised to customers after they reported difficulties trying to purchase tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Irish performances.

THE WORLD

People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday Source: Kin Man Hui

#UVALDE Police in Texas are being scrutinised with questions after videos showed parents begging officers to help their children trapped inside the school shooting.

#UKRAINE Russia is bombarding strongholds in a separatist-controlled province of eastern Ukraine.

#COURT Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments after a six-week long defamation trial.

PARTING SHOT

For The Good Information Project, our Open Newsroom panel discussed the power of patient advocacy yesterday – you can play back the discussion here.