Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has said at the party’s Ard Fheis she wants to be the next Taoiseach.
- A man has been killed in a single vehicle crash in County Clare, gardaí have confirmed.
- Boil water notices are in place for more than 40,000 people across County Wexford.
- Public health officials have confirmed 2,966 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gardaí have cautioned people to be aware as the evenings grow longer and darker to secure their homes for burglaries.
- From high rents, a lack of stock and impossible deposits, the rental crisis is very rarely away from the news agenda. But the spectre of pet rents and pet deposits have now entered the fray.
- The Oireachtas media committee has agreed to invite Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before TDs and Senators next year.
- Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has advised parents that children can do normal Halloween activities this weekend, but if they have flu-like symptoms, they will have to self-isolate.
World
#ITALY Climate change and the relaunch of the global economy will top the G20 agenda as leaders of the world’s most advanced nations met today.
#MYANMAR more than 160 buildings in a town in north-western Myanmar, including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling from government troops.
#EUROPE Another Brexit row has come to the fore – this time, between France and the UK over fishing rights in the Channel Island.
#BRITAIN Lawyers for Prince Andrew are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, with the royal saying he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting her.
#NORTHERN IRELAND The head of a major peace fund has warned of growing alienation after the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.
PARTING SHOT
It’s that time of year again when the clocks go back and the winter dreary darkness comes calling.
In the early hours of Halloween morning, 2am will be transformed into 1am (spooky) due to the seasonal time switch.
Aside from the extra hour in bed, the result is that there will be extra daylight in the morning and darkness will draw in sooner in the evening.
