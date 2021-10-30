#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis, boil water notices and the international talks in Rome.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,225 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588205

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SAVE 624 Trad musicians at a protest to save the cobble stone pub and Dublin from Development and the fear of loosing Irish Heritage on O'Connell bridge, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

World

italy-g20-summit-protest Protestors on the streets of Rome during today's G20 meetings. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY Climate change and the relaunch of the global economy will top the G20 agenda as leaders of the world’s most advanced nations met today.

#MYANMAR more than 160 buildings in a town in north-western Myanmar, including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling from government troops.

#EUROPE Another Brexit row  has come to the fore – this time, between France and the UK over fishing rights in the Channel Island.

#BRITAIN Lawyers for Prince Andrew are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, with the royal saying he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting her. 

#NORTHERN IRELAND The head of a major peace fund has warned of growing alienation after the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of year again when the clocks go back and the winter dreary darkness comes calling. 

In the early hours of Halloween morning, 2am will be transformed into 1am (spooky) due to the seasonal time switch. 

Aside from the extra hour in bed, the result is that there will be extra daylight in the morning and darkness will draw in sooner in the evening.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie