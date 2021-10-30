Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Trad musicians at a protest to save the cobble stone pub and Dublin from Development and the fear of loosing Irish Heritage on O'Connell bridge, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

World

Protestors on the streets of Rome during today's G20 meetings. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY Climate change and the relaunch of the global economy will top the G20 agenda as leaders of the world’s most advanced nations met today.

#MYANMAR more than 160 buildings in a town in north-western Myanmar, including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling from government troops.

#EUROPE Another Brexit row has come to the fore – this time, between France and the UK over fishing rights in the Channel Island.

#BRITAIN Lawyers for Prince Andrew are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, with the royal saying he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting her.

#NORTHERN IRELAND The head of a major peace fund has warned of growing alienation after the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of year again when the clocks go back and the winter dreary darkness comes calling.

In the early hours of Halloween morning, 2am will be transformed into 1am (spooky) due to the seasonal time switch.

Aside from the extra hour in bed, the result is that there will be extra daylight in the morning and darkness will draw in sooner in the evening.