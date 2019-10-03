This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:53 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3435 Storm_90581752 The waves bounce of the rocks at Dun Laoghaire pier in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • With Storm Lorenzo bearing down on Ireland, the status yellow wind warning for the whole country has ended but it will continue in Leitrim and Sligo until 6am tomorrow.
  • A kite surfer has become the first person to be injured as a direct result of Storm Lorenzo. The man was rescued from Lady’s Island Lake located close to Tacumshane and Broadway late this afternoon in Co Wexford. 
  • A Cork village has successfully bought its village green at auction, after starting a crowdfunding campaign to partly fund the bid.
  • The chief executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Union has said that if certain medications are unavailable after Brexit, there are alternatives that can be used. 
  • The High Court in Belfast has ruled that the North’s strict abortion law breaches the UK’s human rights commitments. 
  • Nine in 10 gay and bisexual men living with HIV in Ireland are receiving treatment and virtually all of them have a undetectable viral load – meaning the virus can’t be transmitted -  according to a new study. 
  • Workers at Harland and Wolff returned to the famous shipyard today after the sale of the business. 

INTERNATIONAL

environment-protest Extinction Rebellion campaigners have sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood from a fire engine today onto the Treasury Building. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

#PARIS: A man wielding a knife has stabbed four police officers in Paris. He also critically injured a fifth person before being shot. 

#BREXIT: The reverberations of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal plan are still being felt, as the EU decides how to react to the proposals. 

#LAS VEGAS: A settlement has been reached that could pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 people who died and hundreds of others who were injured in the Las Vegas shooting attack. 

Parting Shot

Capture Source: Null School

Fancy following the path of Storm Lorenzo live? Climate nerds can’t get enough of this map (or so we’re told).

