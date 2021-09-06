Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 1,144 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The 14-day incidence rate has dropped again but still stands at 491.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The Department of Foreign Affairs published 111 documents relating to Katherine Zappone’s planned appointment as a UN special envoy.

planned appointment as a UN special envoy. The Taoiseach said future appointments of any special envoys should be made through an open competition

of The trial of a man accused of murder and attempted murder at Bray Boxing Club has collapsed after one of the jurors became seriously ill.

has collapsed after one of the jurors became seriously ill. The UK is extending the grace periods for allowing a range of products, like sausages, to continue being shipped across the Irish Sea.

for allowing a range of products, like sausages, to continue being shipped across the Irish Sea. The claim that Leo Varadkar used the government jet to fly to or from his trip to the UK at the weekend has been debunked.

The HSE said its systems will be updated by the end of this week to allow pregnant people under 14 weeks’ gestation to register for a vaccine after confusion over the rollout.

people under 14 weeks’ gestation to register for a vaccine after confusion over the rollout. Around 10% of Ikea product lines are currently unavailable because of issues in their supply chains.

THE WORLD

Flooding on New York York’s Upper East Side Source: New York City Police Department via PA Images

#US President Joe Biden approved federal aid for New Jersy and New York counties where devastating floooding hit last week due to Hurricane Ida.

#BELARUS A court in Belarus sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms.

#NEW ZEALAND Most of New Zealand will see the end of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow but the largest city of Auckland will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until next week at the earliest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Nearly 600,000 people tuned in to the All-Ireland Women’s Football Finals on television yesterday.

The viewing figures from the matches show that almost 600,000 people watched on TG4 throughout the day, with a peak of 374,000 viewers just after half five to watch Meath beat Dublin in the Senior Final.