NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Beachgoers enjoy the warm weather at Burrow beach in Sutton, Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump rolled back major global tariffs for every country - except China. Alamy Alamy

(If you haven’t had a chance to read any news today, strap in.)

#BEIJING: Global US tariffs came into effect last night were immediately met with a Chinese retaliation of an 84% levy on all US goods

#BRUSSELS: Meanwhile, the EU responded to previously announced US tariffs on steel and aluminium - targeting goods that may pressure President Trump to back track

Advertisement

#WASHINGTON: In a shock announcement, Trump rolled back global tariffs – enacting a 90-day pause for every country except China - which immediately boosted the tumbling stock markets

#ICELAND: The Icelandic Prime Minister announced that her country is seeking to become a full member of the EU

#UNITED KINGDOM: Universal Studios announced plans to build a brand new theme park in Brentford, England – opening in 2031

PARTING SHOT

A Chicken Jockey from the Minecraft Movie. Alamy Alamy

CHICKEN JOCKEY!

Minecraft fans are going absolutely bananas in cinemas – causing some theatres requesting that movie viewers behave accordingly – for the new Minecraft Movie.

The film, starring Jack Black and Jason Mamoa, grossed €287 million during its opening weekend, but footage from inside the theatres suggests that some cinemagoers are there to take the proverbial – rather than enjoy the children’s adventure film.

Reporter Jane Moore tallied up some of the scenes inside the theatres that have disrupted film screenings.