NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People attended a locally-organised vigil in Blanchardstown after a married couple died after a hit-and-run incident yesterday. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

This Israeli military launched an operation on Northern Gaza's last-functioning hospital. Alamy Alamy

#CHINA: A man who killed 35 people in car ramming attack in China was sentenced to death today

#RUSSIA: We compiled everything that’s currently known about the Azerbaijan Airlines jet crash in Kazakhstan.

#UKRAINE: A North Korean soldier who was captured in Russia-Ukraine war died from his wounds.

#IRAN: The Italian government slammed the ‘unacceptable’ arrest of a journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran.

PARTING SHOT

Wild Nephin National Park was awarded today for having the lowest level of light pollution - leading to clear, starry nights in the mountains. Alamy Alamy

An area of the Wild Nephin National Park in Co Mayo today won and award for its lack of light pollution. The park was awarded the ‘Dark Sky Place of the Year Award 2024’ from DarkSky International.

The award recognises leadership and collaboration in advocacy and education on the importance of dark skies and the consequences of light pollution for biodiversity, nature and climate.