The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CABOT FINANCIAL: Ulster Bank has said it’s “unacceptable” that a data breach resulted in its former customers’ details being compromised.

2. #COOLOCK: Unions are set to meet with management of Mondelez Ireland after it was announced that 70 jobs are set to go at its Cadbury plant in north Dublin.

3. #CLIMATE ACTION: Ireland has become the second country in the world to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency, after it was passed in the Dáil last night.

4. #IPSOS MRBI: Fine Gael candidates are in the lead in each of the three European constituencies ahead of the upcoming election, a new opinion poll has found.

5. #TRADE WAR: The US has more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after last-minute talks to reach a trade deal failed.

6. #BROADCASTING: RTÉ has said it is assessing each TV news report individually after blurring the faces of local election candidates.

7. #CHEQUE PLEASE: The government will not support new legislation to cover the payment of tips in restaurants but will seek a new “collective agreement” with restaurants and hotels.

8. #RIP: Comedian Freddie Starr has died aged 76.