PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has shared a series of fake images of himself to highlight the dangers of image fraud.

Taking to X, the minister shared photos AI-generated photographs showing Donohoe scuba diving, skydiving, canoeing and even playing rugby for Ireland.

“I usually get a lot done in a day but this is ridiculous!” he said, stating that he had attended the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit this morning where an ID verification company used the images to demonstrate the dangers of identity fraud.

In his tweet he said it was a “very serious issue, as these FRAUDULENT images show”.

The minister went on to say that it is important to continue to highlight how such technology can have “real potential to damage people’s lives”.

Donohoe later told The Journal that while artificial Intelligence presents an exciting opportunity, there are challenges too.

“It can be used well not just to monitor potentially criminal activity on a larger scale but also to provide more precise analysis. The use of AI as a search tool or to help with daily tasks is of enormous benefit, one which I avail of daily.

“However, while improving our ability to combat crime is important, this cannot be at the expense of fundamental rights and liberties. That’s why the EU’s new anti-money laundering regulation contains provisions requiring human intervention or oversight in relation to areas where AI or machine learning have been used, which are essential safeguards.

“They will, however, need to be kept under review to ensure that the right balance is struck, especially when this technology is evolving so rapidly,” he said.