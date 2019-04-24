Man killed and two women seriously injured in car crash in Derry

A MAN HAS been killed and two women have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in Derry last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the 46 year-old man was killed after the Vauxhall Crossland he was travelling in crashed on the Glenshane Road, close to the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant, at around 11.45pm.

The two women who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are being described as serious.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Glenshane Road last night and who witnessed the collision, or anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact local officers in Limavady.

The Glenshane Road remains closed between the Garvagh Road in Dungiven and Tobermore Road in Maghera as police continue to investigate the collision.