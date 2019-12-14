This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,794 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4934171

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6358 Hate protest Gardaí caught in the middle of protesters on Kildare street this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Leo Varadkar personally signed off on a plan to give former Taoisigh special supports – including VIP airport facilities, increased use of state cars, and the salary of a full-time secretary – just four months after he took office.
  • A woman in her early 30s has suffered serious injuries in an early morning assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow. 
  • Gardaí have arrested one woman and two men in relation to the protests that took place outside Leinster House this afternoon. 
  • A Status Yellow ice/snow warning has been issued for Ireland from 11am today until 11am tomorrow. 
  • Two Scottish League footballers have appeared in court accused of an assault in Dublin city-centre.
  • Gardaí in Malahide are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin. 
  • Almost 8,000 people in Cavan have been warned not to consume their water due to elevated levels of manganese.
  • The Taoiseach has said there will “not necessarily” be a general election held in February next year, saying reports with this date are “speculation”. 

WORLD 

general-election-2019 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulls a pint with newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WHITE ISLAND: Divers have been working in contaminated waters with near-zero visibility attempting to find the bodies of two people killed in the White Island eruption in New Zealand.

#NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS: North Korea says it has successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that would further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent”.

#SEXUAL ASSAULT: A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a US reporter’s rear on live TV was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanour charge of sexual battery.

PARTING SHOT 

An airport in Lithuania has turned knives, scissors, razors and other no-fly items taken from passengers carry-on luggage into a “cutting edge” Christmas tree. 

Adam Daly

