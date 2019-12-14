Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí caught in the middle of protesters on Kildare street this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulls a pint with newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WHITE ISLAND: Divers have been working in contaminated waters with near-zero visibility attempting to find the bodies of two people killed in the White Island eruption in New Zealand.

#NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS: North Korea says it has successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that would further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent”.

#SEXUAL ASSAULT: A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a US reporter’s rear on live TV was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanour charge of sexual battery.

PARTING SHOT

An airport in Lithuania has turned knives, scissors, razors and other no-fly items taken from passengers carry-on luggage into a “cutting edge” Christmas tree.

Scissors, lighters, and knives — this Christmas tree was created from items confiscated by airport security 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GOuhwcEsCO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 13, 2019 Source: NowThis /Twitter

