Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar personally signed off on a plan to give former Taoisigh special supports – including VIP airport facilities, increased use of state cars, and the salary of a full-time secretary – just four months after he took office.
- A woman in her early 30s has suffered serious injuries in an early morning assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow.
- Gardaí have arrested one woman and two men in relation to the protests that took place outside Leinster House this afternoon.
- A Status Yellow ice/snow warning has been issued for Ireland from 11am today until 11am tomorrow.
- Two Scottish League footballers have appeared in court accused of an assault in Dublin city-centre.
- Gardaí in Malahide are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin.
- Almost 8,000 people in Cavan have been warned not to consume their water due to elevated levels of manganese.
- The Taoiseach has said there will “not necessarily” be a general election held in February next year, saying reports with this date are “speculation”.
WORLD
#WHITE ISLAND: Divers have been working in contaminated waters with near-zero visibility attempting to find the bodies of two people killed in the White Island eruption in New Zealand.
#NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS: North Korea says it has successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that would further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent”.
#SEXUAL ASSAULT: A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a US reporter’s rear on live TV was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanour charge of sexual battery.
PARTING SHOT
An airport in Lithuania has turned knives, scissors, razors and other no-fly items taken from passengers carry-on luggage into a “cutting edge” Christmas tree.
