Friday 17 March 2023
# Met Éireann
Rain and drizzle (and maybe some thunderstorms) expected for St Patrick's Day
The east and northeast will get the best of the dry weather today.
9 minutes ago

Met Éireann

ST PATRICK’S DAY is forecast to be rainy and drizzly in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann says after a dull start to the day, it will become brighter later in the afternoon.

Rain will develop into scattered showers later in the day, some of which could be heavy, and with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in Connacht.

Top temperatures of between 11 to 14 degrees are expected.

The east and northeast will get the best of the dry weather today.

Overnight, Met Éireann forecasts scattered showers, mainly in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster, but they will be short-lived, although the west can expect more rain towards morning.

You can expect a bright start to Saturday, with rain in the afternoon, before it will brighten again in the evening.

