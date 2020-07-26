This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 July, 2020
Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties as spot flooding expected

The warning kicks in at 8pm this evening and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 11:34 AM
Image: Met Éireann
A STATUS YELLOW rainfall has been issued for eight counties. 

The warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. 

It kicks in at 8pm this evening and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain tonight will lead to accumulations of 20 to 30mm in places, with a risk of spot flooding. 

Looking at the general forecast, rain showers this afternoon are due to become largely confined to southern counties with good sunshine expected elsewhere. 

Cloud will thicken from the south later this afternoon and persistent rain will develop across Munster this evening. 

Tonight, the rain is due to push northwards to all areas, turning heavy and persistent with a risk of spot flooding in the south and southeast. 

It’s set to be a wet start to the day tomorrow with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent in the east and southeast with a risk of spot flooding. 

However, Met Éireann says drier and brighter weather will quickly extend from the west with well-scattered showers and sunny spells for the afternoon and evening. 

Clear spells and just a few well-scattered showers are forecast tomorrow night.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

