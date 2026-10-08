EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK A landlord called on authorities to tackle “normalised lawless” behaviour in Castletroy after a refurbished vacant house was broken into and destroyed by gangs of students.

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2. #NATIONAL BROADCASTER RTÉ chief Kevin Bakhurst has described his meeting with Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan as “extremely constructive”, as the two sides attempt to resolve a row over a €20 million reduction in the broadcaster’s funding for next year.

3. #DRUMCREE The PSNI are to begin sending letters to people suspected of committing criminal offences at the protest against an Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh.

4. #CHRISTA PIKE The convicted US killer who survived a botched execution was walking around her hospital room though she was mentally “foggy,” her lawyer said in an interview broadcast Thursday.

5. #NOBEL PRIZE Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.