The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABUSE: Gardaí are investigating the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums.

2. #ORANGE: Improvements in Ireland’s Covid-19 figures has seen the country switch from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel.

3. #WOULFEGATE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he did not know the names of other judges who had expressed an interest in the Supreme Court position that ultimately went to Seamus Woulfe.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: Australia’s elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, including summary executions as part of initiation rituals, according to evidence in a military inquiry now being referred to a war crimes prosecutor.

5. #COVID-19: All minks in Ireland will be culled over the coming weeks as a precautionary measure amid concerns about a coronavirus variant discovered in Danish mink farms.