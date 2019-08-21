This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 August, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 4:55 PM
37 minutes ago 1,401 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4776588
Image: Shutterstock/Vladimir Arndt
Image: Shutterstock/Vladimir Arndt

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A pregnant woman in her thirties has been charged with the murder of two-year old Santina Cawley in Cork city on 5 July.

2. #RYANAIR STRIKE: The High Court has granted Ryanair an injunction preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike later this week.

3. #GREENLAND: President Donald Trump announced that he would postpone a planned meeting with the Danish prime minister because they said that Greenland is not for sale.

4. #MAGDALENE LAUNDRY: A woman who worked in a Magdalene Laundry for six years from the age of 11 has won her battle for compensation. 

5. #SCAM: Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant of an ongoing text message scam focused on gaining access to personal bank accounts. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

