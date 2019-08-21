The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A pregnant woman in her thirties has been charged with the murder of two-year old Santina Cawley in Cork city on 5 July.

2. #RYANAIR STRIKE: The High Court has granted Ryanair an injunction preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike later this week.

3. #GREENLAND: President Donald Trump announced that he would postpone a planned meeting with the Danish prime minister because they said that Greenland is not for sale.

4. #MAGDALENE LAUNDRY: A woman who worked in a Magdalene Laundry for six years from the age of 11 has won her battle for compensation.

5. #SCAM: Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant of an ongoing text message scam focused on gaining access to personal bank accounts.