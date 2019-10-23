The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSEX: Gardaí are assisting UK police after a lorry carrying 39 dead bodies was discovered in Essex in the United Kingdom.

2. #CELEB-BAIT: Facebook has confirmed it has removed a number of sponsored posts that featured presenter Ryan Tubridy.

3. #STORMONT: Nearly £15 million has been spent on the salaries of Stormont politicians since power-sharing collapsed in January 2017.

4. #ICCL: The mother of journalist and activist Dara Quigley has called for the introduction of strong legislation in the area of online harassment and abuse.

5. #COURTS: A brother of the murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin has received a fully suspended sentence for possession of child pornography.