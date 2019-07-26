The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MERCHANT’S QUAY: Dublin City Council has refused permission for the city’s first dedicated injection centre at Merchant’s Quay.

2. #LUAS: Services on part of the Luas Green Line have been suspended following the stabbing of a man in Dublin city early this morning.

3. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to meet newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith in Belfast today.

4. #CLOVERHILL: A prison officer at Cloverhill prison is recovering after a violent assault by an inmate who allegedly punched him and “gouged his eye”.

5. #HYDE & SEEK: Inspectors at a fourth Hyde & Seek creche in Dublin discovered similar issues to those revealed at three facilities.

6. #AIR CORPS: The government plans to send two Air Corps pilots to Australia in a bid to expedite their training.

7. #COLLEGE GREEN: The amount of space accessible by the general public when College Green is closed off to traffic this weekend will be almost doubled.

8. #REMOVED: An artwork in the Department of Health’s headquarters was taken out of a general area after a complaint about sexual images.

9. #WEBCASTS: TheJournal.ie’s investigative unit Noteworthy has been exploring why most county councils around the country keep their meetings offline.

