Dublin: 18 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 26 Jul 2019, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,777 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MERCHANT’S QUAY: Dublin City Council has refused permission for the city’s first dedicated injection centre at Merchant’s Quay. 

2. #LUAS: Services on part of the Luas Green Line have been suspended following the stabbing of a man in Dublin city early this morning.

3. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to meet newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith in Belfast today. 

4. #CLOVERHILL: A prison officer at Cloverhill prison is recovering after a violent assault by an inmate who allegedly punched him and “gouged his eye”.

5. #HYDE & SEEK: Inspectors at a fourth Hyde & Seek creche in Dublin discovered similar issues to those revealed at three facilities.

6. #AIR CORPS: The government plans to send two Air Corps pilots to Australia in a bid to expedite their training. 

7. #COLLEGE GREEN: The amount of space accessible by the general public when College Green is closed off to traffic this weekend will be almost doubled.

8. #REMOVED: An artwork in the Department of Health’s headquarters was taken out of a general area after a complaint about sexual images.

9. #WEBCASTS: TheJournal.ie’s investigative unit Noteworthy has been exploring why most county councils around the country keep their meetings offline. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

