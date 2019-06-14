The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TENSIONS: The US military released a video which it claimed showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from one of the oil tankers targeted in the Gulf – Iran denies being involved.

2. #DID WE FORGET ANYONE?: Revenue reviewed the Top 100 Rich List ahead of making a decision to treble the number of individuals on their high-wealth interest list.

3. #TRAFFIC JAM: Irish expats returning to Ireland are being forced off the road for up to six months due to delays in exchanging their foreign driving licences for Irish ones.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: The man accused of the Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 people died, has pleaded not guilty to all 92 charges.

5. #ARRESTS: Gardaí have seized two loaded handguns in a number of searches targeting gangland activity in west Dublin.

6. #HIV TESTING: Funding for rapid HIV testing is being provided for Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick for at-risk members of the community.

7. #HEATING UP: The ESRI has said that the Irish economy is on a knife-edge, poised between “overheating” and a major Brexit-related downturn, reports the Irish Times.

8. #COURTS: The jury in the Ana Kriégel murder trial is expected to begin its third day of deliberations this morning.