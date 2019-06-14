This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 Jun 2019, 7:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Magdanatka
Image: Shutterstock/Magdanatka

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TENSIONS: The US military released a video which it claimed showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from one of the oil tankers targeted in the Gulf – Iran denies being involved.

2. #DID WE FORGET ANYONE?: Revenue reviewed the Top 100 Rich List ahead of making a decision to treble the number of individuals on their high-wealth interest list.

3. #TRAFFIC JAM: Irish expats returning to Ireland are being forced off the road for up to six months due to delays in exchanging their foreign driving licences for Irish ones.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: The man accused of the Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 people died, has pleaded not guilty to all 92 charges.

5. #ARRESTS: Gardaí have seized two loaded handguns in a number of searches targeting gangland activity in west Dublin.

6. #HIV TESTING: Funding for rapid HIV testing is being provided for Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick for at-risk members of the community.

7. #HEATING UP: The ESRI has said that the Irish economy is on a knife-edge, poised between “overheating” and a major Brexit-related downturn, reports the Irish Times.

8. #COURTS: The jury in the Ana Kriégel murder trial is expected to begin its third day of deliberations this morning.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
