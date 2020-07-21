This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

An EU virus recovery fund is finally struck, ancient skeletal remains found in Dublin, and Jack Charlton’s funeral to take place in England.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 7:56 AM
Source: Shutterstock/Susan Schmitz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HERE EU GO: EU leaders have emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit with a €750 billion rescue plan for economies left shattered by the coronavirus epidemic.

2. #CO-LIVING: Property group Bartra Capital has claimed the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in its shared co-living accommodation buildings is lower than the risk of transmission in a smaller shared house or apartment.

3. #HEALTHCARE WORKERS: The Oireachtas Covid-19 committee is to hear that a total of seven healthcare workers who tested positive for coronavirus died, according to the Irish Examiner. The INMO, Siptu, and Fórsa are due to appear before the committee.

4. #CANCER: Disruption to cancer referrals and routine screening, and people avoiding healthcare because of the Covid-19 pandemic, could result in 3,500 potentially avoidable deaths from the four main cancers in England by 2025.

5. #PENSION REFORM: People who live alone are at a greater risk of falling into poverty in Ireland once they reach retirement age, according to a new study.

6. #SWORDS: Skeletal remains found in north county Dublin are probably of a child of 10-12 years of age, and could date back to a Medieval plague, experts have said.

7. #WEATHER: The warm conditions experienced across the country yesterday are set to continue today, but a temporary break from the sun is coming tomorrow.

8. #RIP: The funeral of former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton is to take place in Newcastle today – the cortège will pass through his native Ashington in the northeast of England.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

