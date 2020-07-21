The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #HERE EU GO: EU leaders have emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit with a €750 billion rescue plan for economies left shattered by the coronavirus epidemic.
2. #CO-LIVING: Property group Bartra Capital has claimed the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in its shared co-living accommodation buildings is lower than the risk of transmission in a smaller shared house or apartment.
3. #HEALTHCARE WORKERS: The Oireachtas Covid-19 committee is to hear that a total of seven healthcare workers who tested positive for coronavirus died, according to the Irish Examiner. The INMO, Siptu, and Fórsa are due to appear before the committee.
4. #CANCER: Disruption to cancer referrals and routine screening, and people avoiding healthcare because of the Covid-19 pandemic, could result in 3,500 potentially avoidable deaths from the four main cancers in England by 2025.
5. #PENSION REFORM: People who live alone are at a greater risk of falling into poverty in Ireland once they reach retirement age, according to a new study.
6. #SWORDS: Skeletal remains found in north county Dublin are probably of a child of 10-12 years of age, and could date back to a Medieval plague, experts have said.
7. #WEATHER: The warm conditions experienced across the country yesterday are set to continue today, but a temporary break from the sun is coming tomorrow.
8. #RIP: The funeral of former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton is to take place in Newcastle today – the cortège will pass through his native Ashington in the northeast of England.
