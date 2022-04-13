The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING ALL.

Here’s all the news that you need to know this morning.

1. Second body found in Sligo

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of murder, after the body of a man aged in his 50s was found in Sligo town last night with “significant” injuries.

It comes a day after the death of auctioneer and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt (41), who was found in the Cartron area of Sligo town on Monday night with catastrophic injuries to the head and torso.

2. Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has for the first time accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine.

“Yes, I called it genocide,” Biden told reporters, hours after using the word during a speech in Iowa – its first use by a member of his White House administration.

3. Cost of living

Cabinet is expected to sign off on additional measures to help with the rising cost of living, after the three coalition leaders met with the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on Monday evening to finalise supports.

Households will receive an additional three weeks payment of the fuel allowance while the VAT on gas and electricity is set to be temporarily cut from 13.5% to 9%.

4. NY shooting

A massive manhunt is underway in New York for a man who shot 10 people on a packed subway train, donning a gas mask before setting off two smoke bombs and opening fire on commuters.

Police said the gunman fired 33 shots; none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Brooklyn shooting was not being investigated as an act of terrorism, with no indication of a motive at this stage.

5. School absences

Parents have criticised the communication around the mandatory reporting of children to Tusla for missing more than 20 days of school, saying that it is causing stress and confusion in cases where children missed school due to Covid or close contact rules.

6. Woman dies in Donegal house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by Gardaí after a woman aged in her 80s died in a house fire in the Doochary area of Co Donegal.

7. Boris Johnson fine

After being fined by the Met Police for breaching lockdown rules when attending his own birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020, a snap poll for YouGov found that 57% of voters thought Boris Johnson should resign as British Prime Minister and 75% said he had knowingly lied, while a survey by Savanta ComRes showed 61% said he should quit.

8. Ballymun Shopping Centre replacement

Dublin City Council is to begin seeking expressions of interest from developers for the development of the site of the former Ballymun Shopping Centre following the “successful” demolition of the building.