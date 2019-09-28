The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LUAS: Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw an intending Luas passenger restrained on the ground for several minutes by staff members from the private firm tasked with providing security on the Luas system.

2. #CAVAN: A pedestrian has been killed in a road incident in Co Cavan.

3. #BORIS JOHNSON: The British Prime Minister has been referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

4. #SEIZURE: Heroin and cocaine believed to worth €4 million was recovered following the searches in west Dublin last night.

5. #POLL: Twenty percent of people in Ireland have said they do not support the climate strikes held recently by students around the country.

6. #RWC19: Ireland take on Japan this morning in the Rugby World Cup.

7. #KURT VOLKER: Donald Trump’s envoy to Ukraine has resigned as Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation.

8. #BUDGET2020: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is under pressure to raise the inheritance tax threshold

9. #CLARE: Post-mortem examiniations have been carried out on two people fatally injured in single-car crash near Parteen, Co Clare yesterday.