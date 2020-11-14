The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Reports of domestic abuse incidents to the gardaí have risen by 14% this year to over 22,000 since March.
2. #US ELECTION US President Donald Trump did not yet concede the election last night in his first press conference in over a week.
3. #WASHINGTON Trump’s followers are set to head to Washington DC today to march in support of the current president after he was defeated in the US election last week.
4. #VACCINE A top WHO expert has warned that public distrust risks limiting the ability of any vaccine to counter Covid-19.
5. #CHRISTMAS TRAVEL Here’s everything you need to know right now about advice on travel to and from Ireland ahead of the Christmas period.
6. #WEATHER FORECAST Strong winds are on the way this afternoon with Status Yellow Wind warnings issued for every county.
7. #MINSK Thousands have rallied in Belarus after the death of a former soldier and opposition protester who was arrested in the capital earlier this week.
8. #HOME BAKING Master baker Shane Smith has three recipes for you to warm your winter on chilly evenings.
9. #TOY SHOW RTÉ has released the trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show, which is airing in two weeks’ time.
