#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 8:59 AM
50 minutes ago 3,741 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266544
Image: Shutterstock/monticello
Image: Shutterstock/monticello

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Reports of domestic abuse incidents to the gardaí have risen by 14% this year to over 22,000 since March.

2. #US ELECTION US President Donald Trump did not yet concede the election last night in his first press conference in over a week.

3. #WASHINGTON Trump’s followers are set to head to Washington DC today to march in support of the current president after he was defeated in the US election last week.

4. #VACCINE A top WHO expert has warned that public distrust risks limiting the ability of any vaccine to counter Covid-19.

5. #CHRISTMAS TRAVEL Here’s everything you need to know right now about advice on travel to and from Ireland ahead of the Christmas period.

6. #WEATHER FORECAST Strong winds are on the way this afternoon with Status Yellow Wind warnings issued for every county.

7. #MINSK Thousands have rallied in Belarus after the death of a former soldier and opposition protester who was arrested in the capital earlier this week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #HOME BAKING Master baker Shane Smith has three recipes for you to warm your winter on chilly evenings.

9. #TOY SHOW RTÉ has released the trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show, which is airing in two weeks’ time.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie