GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

John Caldwell

1. Seven men have been charged in Northern Ireland with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Polls

2. Sinn Féin has once again come out on top in the polls, as government parties Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael continue to slip.

The party’s support is at 34%, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are on 20% and 15% respectively.

Munster

3. John Hodnett scored a try in the 76th minute as Munster powered their way to a 19-14 win and a first United Rugby Championship title.

Road Accident

4. A pedestrian has died after a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

Advertisement

Centenary

5. A national commemoration for the Irish Civil War is taking place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin today as a part of events for the Decade of Centenaries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be in attendance along with relatives of those who were directly impacted by the Civil War for the ceremony today.

Boxing

6. Rounding off a nightmare May for Irish boxing, Michael Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) has been defeated in his second shot at a world title.

The Belfast featherweight was knocked out in the fifth round in his home city by defending IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs).

Land Tax

7. Almost half of the objections to Dublin City Council from property owners appealing a new land-hoarding tax have succeeded.

New figures reveal that out of 154 submissions, 75 separate appeals were successful at granting the landowner an exemption from the Residential Zoned Land Tax, which comes into force next year.

Airport

8. New security scanners in Dublin Airport will are to fast track security checks for travelers, The Irish Times reports.

The C3 technology will replace traditional baggage x-ray machines with 3D scans that will provide security staff instant imaging of contents, which means less time queuing.

Ukraine

9. Russia launched a major drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, early this morning.