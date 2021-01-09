Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3-year-old Senan O'Neill from Dublin playing in the snow on Dollymount Strand this morning as members of the public brave the icy conditions. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials have confirmed nine deaths and 4,824 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Northern Ireland also recorded nine deaths alongside 1,442 new cases.

alongside 1,442 new cases. A major fire at Cork Port was brought under control as locals were warned to stay away from the area.

at Cork Port was brought under control as locals were warned to stay away from the area. The EU has been notified of a pro-Brexit group registering in Co Waterford to keep its .eu website domain.

website domain. ASTI is urging members to vote against a public pay deal over concerns that it does not address lower pay for teachers recruited since 2011.

for teachers recruited since 2011. Conditions in Ireland created a “perfect storm” for the spread of the Covid-19 variant from the UK when it first arrived in the country.

for the spread of the Covid-19 variant from the UK when it first arrived in the country. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded around Ireland this morning, particularly in the midlands and east of the country.

were recorded around Ireland this morning, particularly in the midlands and east of the country. Gardaí seized €105,000 worth of suspected cocaine from a vehicle in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

from a vehicle in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon. A man was arrested after gardaí seized €65,750 in cash and an estimated €40,000 of suspected cannabis in Hollystown.

THE WORLD

Medical officials prepare at the SJ-182 flight crisis centre at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INDONESIA An Indonesian airline plane is suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after the Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control.

#UK Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have both received the Covid-19 vaccine at Windsor Castle.

#SPAIN Three people have died after snowstorms caused chaos across Spain.

#USA Fifteen people involved in the assault on the US Capitol building have been charged, most of them with illegal entry and violent or disorderly conduct.

PARTING SHOT

A French MP has been suspended from Twitter for impersonating Donald Trump.

The name and photo of Joachim Son-Forget’s Twitter account where changed to match those on the US president’s, which led to Son-Forget’s removal.

Trump himself has also been banned from the platform due to a risk of violence.