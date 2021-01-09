#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 9 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cold weather Dublin 012 3-year-old Senan O'Neill from Dublin playing in the snow on Dollymount Strand this morning as members of the public brave the icy conditions. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed nine deaths and 4,824 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Northern Ireland also recorded nine deaths alongside 1,442 new cases.
  • A major fire at Cork Port was brought under control as locals were warned to stay away from the area.
  • The EU has been notified of a pro-Brexit group registering in Co Waterford to keep its .eu website domain.
  • ASTI is urging members to vote against a public pay deal over concerns that it does not address lower pay for teachers recruited since 2011.
  • Conditions in Ireland created a “perfect storm” for the spread of the Covid-19 variant from the UK when it first arrived in the country.
  • Sub-zero temperatures were recorded around Ireland this morning, particularly in the midlands and east of the country.
  • Gardaí seized €105,000 worth of suspected cocaine from a vehicle in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.
  • A man was arrested after gardaí seized €65,750 in cash and an estimated €40,000 of suspected cannabis in Hollystown.

THE WORLD

indonesia-sriwijaya-air-plane-crash Medical officials prepare at the SJ-182 flight crisis centre at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INDONESIA An Indonesian airline plane is suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after the Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control.

#UK Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have both received the Covid-19 vaccine at Windsor Castle.

#SPAIN Three people have died after snowstorms caused chaos across Spain.

#USA Fifteen people involved in the assault on the US Capitol building have been charged, most of them with illegal entry and violent or disorderly conduct.

PARTING SHOT

A French MP has been suspended from Twitter for impersonating Donald Trump.

The name and photo of Joachim Son-Forget’s Twitter account where changed to match those on the US president’s, which led to Son-Forget’s removal.

Trump himself has also been banned from the platform due to a risk of violence.

