#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 16 May 2022, 9:01 PM
46 minutes ago 3,739 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5765859

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

santina-cawley-mother-2-390x285-390x285 Santina's mother, Bridget O'Donoghue Source: Virgin Media News

  • A jury has found Karen Harrington guilty of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in 2019.
  • The parents of murdered two-year-old Santina Cawley have spoken of the immense pain and suffering they have endured since their daughter was murdered by Karen Harrington, who was today jailed for life.
  • The chair of the St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group has said in his estimation it would be possible to remove or define the term “clinically appropriate” in the framework of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before the plan goes to Cabinet tomorrow.
  • Boris Johnson has been holding emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break a Stormont deadlock caused by post-Brexit trading arrangements.
  • A woman has been found not guilty of murdering her husband at their Co Wexford home.
  • Russian state television has commented on a recent controversial video of a simulation of Ireland and the UK being destroyed by a nuclear strike
  • Residential property prices increased by 15.2% nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, according to today’s Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
  • Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced that the extra Fuel Allowance payment will be paid this week to over 371,000 households.
  • Ryanair has posted a €355 million loss for the 12 months to the end of March after another pandemic-curbed year for air travel.
  • The government is being urged to extend visas for thousands of students working here or else face a staffing crisis in the hospitality industry this summer.
  • Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been enrolled in schools across the country, the Department of Education has said.

INTERNATIONAL

#COURT CASE: Amber Heard feared she would “literally not survive” her relationship with Johnny Depp, as violent episodes between the couple became more and more normal, a court has heard.

#WAGATHA: Coleen Rooney described messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent about her as “just evil” at the end of her time in the witness box, as the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial enters its final few days.

#RUSSIA: American fast-food giant McDonald’s said it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, ending a more than three-decade run begun in the hopeful period near the end of the Cold War.

#FRANCE: French President Emanuel Macron today named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years, the Elysee said in a statement.

#NATO: Sweden’s Prime Minister has announced that the country will join Finland in seeking Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

#FEVER: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the surging but largely undiagnosed Covid-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

nurses-doctors-emigrating-ireland-australia-pay-work-conditions-2-390x285

Whether you’re in the medical profession yourself, or you know someone who is, chances are you’ve heard a few stories about the challenges of working in healthcare in Ireland — though they’re not uniquely Irish challenges. Still, our medical professionals are emigrating in droves, in pursuit of work-life balance, better conditions, and more opportunities. If you want to know more about what it takes to make that choice, and why so many are leaving for distant shores, The Journal’s latest story with The Good Information Project sits down with several people who decided to take the leap, in ‘Why we emigrated.’  

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie