Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- A jury has found Karen Harrington guilty of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in 2019.
- The parents of murdered two-year-old Santina Cawley have spoken of the immense pain and suffering they have endured since their daughter was murdered by Karen Harrington, who was today jailed for life.
- The chair of the St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group has said in his estimation it would be possible to remove or define the term “clinically appropriate” in the framework of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before the plan goes to Cabinet tomorrow.
- Boris Johnson has been holding emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break a Stormont deadlock caused by post-Brexit trading arrangements.
- A woman has been found not guilty of murdering her husband at their Co Wexford home.
- Russian state television has commented on a recent controversial video of a simulation of Ireland and the UK being destroyed by a nuclear strike.
- Residential property prices increased by 15.2% nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, according to today’s Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
- Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced that the extra Fuel Allowance payment will be paid this week to over 371,000 households.
- Ryanair has posted a €355 million loss for the 12 months to the end of March after another pandemic-curbed year for air travel.
- The government is being urged to extend visas for thousands of students working here or else face a staffing crisis in the hospitality industry this summer.
- Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been enrolled in schools across the country, the Department of Education has said.
INTERNATIONAL
#COURT CASE: Amber Heard feared she would “literally not survive” her relationship with Johnny Depp, as violent episodes between the couple became more and more normal, a court has heard.
#WAGATHA: Coleen Rooney described messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent about her as “just evil” at the end of her time in the witness box, as the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial enters its final few days.
#RUSSIA: American fast-food giant McDonald’s said it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, ending a more than three-decade run begun in the hopeful period near the end of the Cold War.
#FRANCE: French President Emanuel Macron today named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years, the Elysee said in a statement.
#NATO: Sweden’s Prime Minister has announced that the country will join Finland in seeking Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
#FEVER: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the surging but largely undiagnosed Covid-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said.
PARTING SHOT
Whether you’re in the medical profession yourself, or you know someone who is, chances are you’ve heard a few stories about the challenges of working in healthcare in Ireland — though they’re not uniquely Irish challenges. Still, our medical professionals are emigrating in droves, in pursuit of work-life balance, better conditions, and more opportunities. If you want to know more about what it takes to make that choice, and why so many are leaving for distant shores, The Journal’s latest story with The Good Information Project sits down with several people who decided to take the leap, in ‘Why we emigrated.’
