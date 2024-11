NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A feature from the starling collection launch held at Studio 10 in Dublin. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

People relax in Love Park/JFK Plaza ahead of the US Presidential Elections in Center City Philadelphia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The margins are razor thin and candidates are circling swing states where there’s hope of grabbing those crucial Electoral College votes tomorrow, when Americans will choose their next president.

#SPAIN:Torrential rain struck the Catalonia region just days after massive flooding which killed more than 200 people, mostly near Valencia.

Advertisement

#MIDDLE EAST: Israel formally notified the United Nations of its decision to sever ties with UNRWA, the agency supporting Palestinian refugees.

PARTING SHOT

Fontaines DC, CMAT and Kneecap are among the Irish acts to feature.

Three Irish music acts are among ten nominees to be named on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Artist of the Year list.

The list features ten acts who have been championed by the station and have made a cultural impact over the last year.

CMAT, Fontaines DC and Kneecap all made this year’s list, which was announced on the station’s Breakfast Show by Nick Grimshaw.

The other acts named on the list are Charli XCX, English Teacher, Fat Dog, Jamie xx, Kim Gordon, Little Simz and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.