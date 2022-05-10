Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#RUSSIA President Vladimir Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia to support his ambitions in Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said today.

#ECUADOR At least 44 inmates died on Monday in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot, the public prosecutor said, as about 100 other prisoners managed to escape.

#SPAIN Spain’s government has sacked the country’s spy chief as part of a widening scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of the prime minister and Catalan separatist leaders.

#NORTHERN IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to take any “unilateral actions” in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol amid reports that the British government is planning on doing just that.

#PHILIPPINES The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” pro-democracy revolt that ousted his father.

