Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brendan Grace joined the Shannon Airport Wall of Fame - the occasion was celebrated by his family. Source: Arthur Ellis

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth this afternoon. It is understood that the shooting relates to the ongoing feud in Drogheda.

The second article in a week-long series on TheJournal.ie looks at Ireland’s boglands and the impact a shift away from peat is having on midlands’ communities.

Vincent Parsons, who died yesterday evening after being assaulted in Tallaght on Saturday, was murdered following a pub row, Gardaí have said.

The controversial broadband plan will not be the issue that brings down the government, says Fianna Fáil.

Health minister Simon Harris is planning to meet social media companies as he seeks more action on debunking anti-vaccine myths.

Meat plant owners have today been granted temporary High Court injunctions restraining farmers protesting factories and intimidating staff and suppliers as hopes for a deal with beef farmers starts to fade.

A 19-year-old from Tyrone, who was one of six golf fans injured after lightning struck at the golf Tour Championship at the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, has returned home.

Maynooth University is suing UCD over the alleged ‘poaching’ of a professor.

Events took place today marking the 40th anniversary of the killings of Lord Louis Mountbatten in Co Sligo and 18 British soldiers in Co Down.

INTERNATIONAL

Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford, John McDonnell and Anna Soubry during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: British MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, have agreed on a legislative strategy to prevent Boris Johnson pursuing a no-deal Brexit against the will of the House of Commons.

#FARAGE: The Brexit Party leader has unveiled over 600 candidates that will run in the UK’s next general election, as he maintained his support for a no-deal exit.

#ROBOTS: An unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia’s first humanoid robot to be sent into orbit docked at the International Space Station after a failed first attempt.

