Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 30s has been shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth this afternoon. It is understood that the shooting relates to the ongoing feud in Drogheda.
- The second article in a week-long series on TheJournal.ie looks at Ireland’s boglands and the impact a shift away from peat is having on midlands’ communities.
- Vincent Parsons, who died yesterday evening after being assaulted in Tallaght on Saturday, was murdered following a pub row, Gardaí have said.
- The controversial broadband plan will not be the issue that brings down the government, says Fianna Fáil.
- Health minister Simon Harris is planning to meet social media companies as he seeks more action on debunking anti-vaccine myths.
- Meat plant owners have today been granted temporary High Court injunctions restraining farmers protesting factories and intimidating staff and suppliers as hopes for a deal with beef farmers starts to fade.
- A 19-year-old from Tyrone, who was one of six golf fans injured after lightning struck at the golf Tour Championship at the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, has returned home.
- Maynooth University is suing UCD over the alleged ‘poaching’ of a professor.
- Events took place today marking the 40th anniversary of the killings of Lord Louis Mountbatten in Co Sligo and 18 British soldiers in Co Down.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: British MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, have agreed on a legislative strategy to prevent Boris Johnson pursuing a no-deal Brexit against the will of the House of Commons.
#FARAGE: The Brexit Party leader has unveiled over 600 candidates that will run in the UK’s next general election, as he maintained his support for a no-deal exit.
#ROBOTS: An unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia’s first humanoid robot to be sent into orbit docked at the International Space Station after a failed first attempt.
