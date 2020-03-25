Criteria to be tested changes, as people urged to stay at home: Today's main Covid-19 points

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced new, stricter measures to try to slow the spread of coronavirus – asking people to stay at home unless buying food, attending essential medical services, or for exercising.
A social welfare suite was also announced to support citizens, services and businesses – including a €350-a-week wage to those put out of work by the shutdown.
Gatherings and groups of more than four are not allowed, unless they are already part of the same unit who are living together – all these measures will be in place until 19 April.
The criteria you need to meet to get tested for Covid-19 has also changed: you now need at least two of the main symptoms, need hospital care, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.
Here are today’s main points.
- 204 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,329
- Of that total, 36 cases have been admitted to the intensive care unit
- All non-essential shops are to close, and there are restrictions on gatherings of more than four people
- The new Covid-19 unemployment payment will rise to €350, while Revenue will run a temporary wage scheme to guarantee 70% of wages up to €38,000
- Boots are urging patients to pre-order their prescriptions and collect them when they are ready, in order to reduce wait times in pharmacies
- The Road Safety Authority has suspended theory tests because of Covid-19
- Greyhound racing is cancelled; the Irish Greyhound Board is giving each active greyhound €2 a day under a new Covid-19 scheme
- Enterprise trains are running at a revised timetable until further notice
- RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was off air today after having a cough for a few days
- Thousands of Irish citizens are stranded in Australia and New Zealand after the country imposed a lockdown on Monday that closed most public spaces
- Irish people living in the UK gave us their account of what it’s like at the moment.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny this morning that “far more of the economy is still working at normal capacity and doing ok” verus what we think and feel at the moment because of online capacity.
When asked about the measures for childcare workers, the details of which have been rumoured but not confirmed, Donohoe said very little:
“I know this is being looked on at the moment by [Childrens Minister Katherine Zappone], this is because there is an understanding that if we don’t have support there for childcare providers, that will have a very immediate effect on our public services.”
On rents, Donohoe said that commercial landlords “needed to recognise the position we are in”. He said that the commercial market will be different after the pandemic ends, and landlords needed to bear this in mind so that “they still have a tenant” after the pandemic ends.
Elsewhere in the world:
- Spain had its highest daily increase in deaths so far yesterday, while Italy also saw a rise in fatalities
- The British parliament is expected to close today because of the coronavirus outbreak, with MPs sent home a week early for Easter
- Panama became the latest Latin American country to declare a lockdown due to the novel coronavirus yesterday, while Paraguay closed its borders until the end of the week
- There are 425,000 coronavirus cases, with almost 19,000 deaths worldwide. 109,000 of these have recovered
- There are 8,000 cases in the UK, with 400 deaths; in the US, there are 54,000 cases and 780 deaths.
