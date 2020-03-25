Criteria to be tested changes, as people urged to stay at home: Today's main Covid-19 points

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced new, stricter measures to try to slow the spread of coronavirus – asking people to stay at home unless buying food, attending essential medical services, or for exercising.

A social welfare suite was also announced to support citizens, services and businesses – including a €350-a-week wage to those put out of work by the shutdown.

Gatherings and groups of more than four are not allowed, unless they are already part of the same unit who are living together – all these measures will be in place until 19 April.

The criteria you need to meet to get tested for Covid-19 has also changed: you now need at least two of the main symptoms, need hospital care, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Here are today’s main points.

204 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,329

Of that total, 36 cases have been admitted to the intensive care unit

All non-essential shops are to close, and there are restrictions on gatherings of more than four people

The new Covid-19 unemployment payment will rise to €350, while Revenue will run a temporary wage scheme to guarantee 70% of wages up to €38,000

Boots are urging patients to pre-order their prescriptions and collect them when they are ready, in order to reduce wait times in pharmacies

and collect them when they are ready, in order to reduce wait times in pharmacies The Road Safety Authority has suspended theory tests because of Covid-19

because of Covid-19 Greyhound racing is cancelled; the Irish Greyhound Board is giving each active greyhound €2 a day under a new Covid-19 scheme

is cancelled; the Irish Greyhound Board is giving each active greyhound €2 a day under a new Covid-19 scheme Enterprise trains are running at a revised timetable until further notice

are running at a revised timetable until further notice RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was off air today after having a cough for a few days

was off air today after having a cough for a few days Thousands of Irish citizens are stranded in Australia and New Zealand after the country imposed a lockdown on Monday that closed most public spaces

Irish people living in the UK gave us their account of what it’s like at the moment.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny this morning that “far more of the economy is still working at normal capacity and doing ok” verus what we think and feel at the moment because of online capacity.

When asked about the measures for childcare workers, the details of which have been rumoured but not confirmed, Donohoe said very little:

“I know this is being looked on at the moment by [Childrens Minister Katherine Zappone], this is because there is an understanding that if we don’t have support there for childcare providers, that will have a very immediate effect on our public services.”

On rents, Donohoe said that commercial landlords “needed to recognise the position we are in”. He said that the commercial market will be different after the pandemic ends, and landlords needed to bear this in mind so that “they still have a tenant” after the pandemic ends.

Tell a secret to four friends, who tomorrow tell it to four friends each, who then tell it to four more each… after a week the secret is known by 16,384 others.



Tell it to only two others, who only tell two more each... only 128 hear about it.



Social distancing in a nutshell. — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) March 25, 2020 Source: Gavan Reilly /Twitter

Elsewhere in the world: