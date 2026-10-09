Justin Downing
any good recs?

Poll: What do you make of the series War so far?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.15am, 9 Oct 2026
1.5k

THE JUICY NEW legal thriller War is currently airing on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW.

It sees Dominic West and Sienna Miller play a high-profile couple – an entrepreneur and an actor – who get embroiled in a nasty divorce. We follow them and their legal teams as they battle it out.

We interviewed Miller and West for Best of the Box last week, and Miller told us:

I wanted to turn down any warmth that I might naturally have. I think I can often be quite vulnerable when I act; it’s just more my nature. But to not be concerned with other people in an environment I felt was intrinsic to who Carla is, and to be able to navigate a space only thinking about herself was so uncomfortable at first, and then really liberating. So that was my main approach with playing her.

But have you been watching War, and what do you think so far?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (425)
I think it's good (78)
I'm loving it (62)
I'm not enjoying it  (27)

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Garda forced to hitchhike, a livestreamed firing squad execution and Mamdani takes on ICE…
23 mins ago
6
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie