Poll: What do you make of the series War so far?

THE JUICY NEW legal thriller War is currently airing on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW.

It sees Dominic West and Sienna Miller play a high-profile couple – an entrepreneur and an actor – who get embroiled in a nasty divorce. We follow them and their legal teams as they battle it out.

We interviewed Miller and West for Best of the Box last week, and Miller told us:

I wanted to turn down any warmth that I might naturally have. I think I can often be quite vulnerable when I act; it’s just more my nature. But to not be concerned with other people in an environment I felt was intrinsic to who Carla is, and to be able to navigate a space only thinking about herself was so uncomfortable at first, and then really liberating. So that was my main approach with playing her.

But have you been watching War, and what do you think so far?

