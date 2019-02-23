This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many minutes did Dublin Airport shut down for due to a drone sighting? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The percentage of people who would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.

By Adam Daly Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:00 PM
Signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone.
Image: Sam BoalRollingNews.ie
Image: Sam BoalRollingNews.ie
Signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone.
Signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone.
Image: Sam BoalRollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€3 million: The fine that Ryanair received from Italy’s antitrust authority over its cabin baggage policy introduced late last year. 

30: The number of minutes that Dublin Airport shut down for due to the sighting of a drone.

120: The number of kegs of Guinness that Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Nial Ring, went through over a six month period. Ring later defended surpassing the Mansion House’s annual drink bill. 

400: The number of global landmarks that are expected to go green on St Patrick’s Day as part of the tenth year of the Global Greening initiative.

10: The number of local authorities that failed to draw down funding for traveller accommodation last year, newly released figures show. 

€1,745: The price tag on the new folding smartphone launched by Samsung this week. 

63: The percentage of people who would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime, a new poll has shown. 

11,334: The number of people out of 206,000 who have taken part in JobPath and sustained employment for over 12 months

68: The percentage of people who think Met Éireann should include all 32 counties as part of its colour-coded weather warning system.

€175,475,380: The Euromillions jackpot won by a family syndicate from north Dublin.

