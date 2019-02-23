How many minutes did Dublin Airport shut down for due to a drone sighting? It's the week in numbers

Signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€3 million: The fine that Ryanair received from Italy’s antitrust authority over its cabin baggage policy introduced late last year.

30: The number of minutes that Dublin Airport shut down for due to the sighting of a drone.

120: The number of kegs of Guinness that Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Nial Ring, went through over a six month period. Ring later defended surpassing the Mansion House’s annual drink bill.

400: The number of global landmarks that are expected to go green on St Patrick’s Day as part of the tenth year of the Global Greening initiative.

10: The number of local authorities that failed to draw down funding for traveller accommodation last year, newly released figures show.

€1,745: The price tag on the new folding smartphone launched by Samsung this week.

63: The percentage of people who would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime, a new poll has shown.

11,334: The number of people out of 206,000 who have taken part in JobPath and sustained employment for over 12 months.

68: The percentage of people who think Met Éireann should include all 32 counties as part of its colour-coded weather warning system.

€175,475,380: The Euromillions jackpot won by a family syndicate from north Dublin.