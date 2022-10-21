Wet weekend in store with some spot flooding possible

THE RAINY WEATHER is set to continue today and into the weekend.

After yesterday’s largely dry day, it’s been a breezy and blustery start to today for many.

Met Éireann says widespread showers will merge into longer spells of rain at times and that some heavy downpours are likely, especially in southern parts.

However, the forecaster says dry interludes will occur also, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast winds.

Longer spells of rain will continue in the north and northwest overnight, with some spot flooding possible, but it will turn drier further south with some clear spells, with lowest overnight temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

This overnight rain in the north and northwest will gradually ease off during the day on Saturday.

Further south, there will be a dry bright spell of weather for a time, before more showery rain moves up from the south during Saturday afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Saturday night will then become wet and misty nationwide.

There will be spells of rain, heavy in parts, and some spot flooding is possible, with lowest overnight temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

And the rain will continue on Sunday morning, though affecting northern areas and with some drier weather further to the south.

But in the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely for southern counties.

While it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere, there will still be some showers.

Highest daytime temperatures on Sunday of 14 to 16 degrees.

Meanwhile, Sunday night will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too and lowest overnight temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.