Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

the Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer squard performing for the public in Merrion Square Park, Dublin, today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue workers extinguish a fire caused from overnight shelling at the Slovyansk Chemical Mechanical College. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#NEW ZEALAND The bodies of two children who were found in suitcases earlier this month have been identified by police in New Zealand.

#TORY LEADER French President Emmanuel Macron has hit back against Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss, after she said that the “jury’s out” on whether the French leader was a friend of the UK.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe.

#TRUMP Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an FBI affidavit released today explaining the justification for the search of the property this month.

Advertisement

#VACCINE Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drug manufacturer BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

PARTING SHOT

It was once lighters above our heads at gigs but now it’s video screen from mobile phones.

Bob Dylan has had enough of it and he has banned telephones from his gigs – perhaps to get people to remember rather than record – it might hit some in the pocket though.

It is of course, for the most part, all to feed social media accounts.

Whatever the motive of Robert Zimmerman and his management team we decided to see what our readers thought of the move.

Comments disabled for legal reasons.