Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Customers sit outside with drinks on Dame Lane, Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team has convened this evening to discuss Ireland’s current situation as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

this evening to discuss Ireland’s current situation as Covid-19 cases continue to rise Public health officials confirmed that there have been a further 364 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, but no new deaths

of Covid-19 in Ireland, but no new deaths A lack of legal agreements between patron bodies and the government puts schools at risk of losing the value of infrastructure investment if patron bodies sell buildings, a new report has found

of losing the value of infrastructure investment if patron bodies sell buildings, a new report has found Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close all of its UK and Irish sites in the coming weeks

is set to close all of its UK and Irish sites in the coming weeks The government’s plan on international travel should be ready by 13 October , according to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan

, according to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said current Covid-19 numbers are “deeply concerning”

said current Covid-19 numbers are “deeply concerning” A Status Yellow warning is in place for 12 counties until tomorrow morning at 6am

until tomorrow morning at 6am A 46-year-old woman in Strabane has become the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations

THE WORLD

Flooding in Ornavasso in the Piedmont area of Northern Italy Source: PA Images

#TRUMP The US president’s doctors said that he has been treated with a steroid following at least two drops in his oxygen levels in the last several days

#BREXIT Boris Johnson said that a trade deal between the UK and the EU is “there to be done”

#FLOODS France and Italian rescue services are responding to floods that cut off villages in the mountainous border regions

#FIGHTING Fierce clashes have continued between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a disputed region as Armenia reports heavy losses

PARTING SHOT

A French couple who had their wedding cancelled three times got married today in Dublin Airport.

We don’t do weddings normally. But French couple Nico & Justine, who’ve lived here for 18 months, had their wedding cancelled 3 times. Their paperwork was almost out of date so they asked could we help. Rain forced them from the gardens outside the old terminal .. #DUBwedding pic.twitter.com/nIbVYu1nv6 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 4, 2020 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

The couple, who didn’t let today’s rain stop them, were married inside the lobby of Dublin Airport’s old terminal.