Sunday 4 October 2020
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7525 Drinking outside Customers sit outside with drinks on Dame Lane, Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • The National Public Health Emergency Team has convened this evening to discuss Ireland’s current situation as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
  • Public health officials confirmed that there have been a further 364 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, but no new deaths
  • A lack of legal agreements between patron bodies and the government puts schools at risk of losing the value of infrastructure investment if patron bodies sell buildings, a new report has found
  • Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close all of its UK and Irish sites in the coming weeks
  • The government’s plan on international travel should be ready by 13 October, according to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan
  • Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said current Covid-19 numbers are “deeply concerning”
  • A Status Yellow warning is in place for 12 counties until tomorrow morning at 6am
  • A 46-year-old woman in Strabane has become the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations

THE WORLD

Flooding Flooding in Ornavasso in the Piedmont area of Northern Italy Source: PA Images

#TRUMP The US president’s doctors said that he has been treated with a steroid following at least two drops in his oxygen levels in the last several days

#BREXIT Boris Johnson said that a trade deal between the UK and the EU is “there to be done”

#FLOODS France and Italian rescue services are responding to floods that cut off villages in the mountainous border regions

#FIGHTING Fierce clashes have continued between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a disputed region as Armenia reports heavy losses

PARTING SHOT

A French couple who had their wedding cancelled three times got married today in Dublin Airport.

The couple, who didn’t let today’s rain stop them, were married inside the lobby of Dublin Airport’s old terminal.

