NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A busy Grafton Street on Christmas Eve Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Indonesian christians light candles during Christmas eve mass at Maulana Yusuf Indonesian Christian Church in Bandung, West Java. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NYC: A man was facing murder charges in New York City for allegedly setting a woman on fire inside a subway train and then watching her die after she was engulfed in flames, police said.

Advertisement

#TURKEY: A powerful blast ripped through an explosives plant in northwestern Turkey, killing 11 people and injuring four others.

#WASHINGTON: Former US president Bill Clinton was released from hospital after being admitted and treated for flu.

#KOREA: South Korea’s main liberal opposition party said it will seek to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo, as Seoul grapples with the turmoil set off when impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol made a short-lived declaration of martial law.

PARTING SHOT

This week’s episode of The 42 FM is all about sports books, as Sinéad quizzes Gavin about the process of co-writing The Racket with Conor Niland, which won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for 2024.

They delve into how the book came about and how the structure of the book was decided upon, along with discussing the process of writing it.

Gavin and Sinéad also pick their favourite sports books and offer some left-field recommendations.