Tuesday 4 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 4 May 2021, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

11 Rainbow Dublin A rainbow over Dollymount Beach in Dublin Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed two deaths and 383 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Cabinet approved the new Affordable Housing Bill, aspects of which – including its shared equity scheme for first-time buyers – have been criticised.
  •  The vaccine registration portal opened on a phased basis to people aged between 50 and 59 from today.
  • Many of us are expecting work arrangements to look more flexible when we start to return in person – but what about the workers who have been working on-site throughout the pandemic?
  • The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week is lower than 400,000 for the first time this year.
  • Dublin Lord Mayor and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu said she will announce her intentions regarding the Dublin Bay South by-election in the coming days.
  • Two former paratroopers accused of the murder of an Official IRA member have been acquitted.
  • Three men were arrested over the armed robbery of a post office in Co Cavan.
  • Gardaí in Donegal have set up a dedicated phone line for reporting breaches of Covid-19 guidelines.

THE WORLD

mexico-mexico-city-subway-overpass-collapses Rescue workers at the site of a collapsed metro line in Mexico City Source: PA

#MEXICO At least 23 people have died after an elevated metro train line collapsed in Mexico City today, with dozens more injured.

#INDIA The number of Covid-19 cases in India has surpassed 20 million as the country struggles to contain the massive outbreak. 

#UK The parents of Madeleine McCann, who are preparing to mark the date of her 18th birthday this month, have said they still cling to hope of seeing her again.

#VACCINES The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 to assess its safety and effectiveness. 

PARTING SHOT

Our colleagues at Noteworthy have been investigating the “cost of carbon” in Ireland, including the scale of the government’s spending on fossil fuel subsidies and how its using the carbon tax.

The team has found that over the last decade, the State spent 2.5 times more on fossil fuel subsidies than on climate supports.

