Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#ITALIA Far-right leader leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government, with crises looming on several fronts.
#FOREIGN AID An increase in funding for international development has been announced in the budget, with €30 million to be sent to the Horn of Africa.
#NORDSTREAM Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.
#EUROVISION 2023′s competition will be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow, after the shortlist of seven host cities was cut down to two.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien begins his press conference on housing... and the fire alarm goes off 🚨 So many puns... pic.twitter.com/qsbERtw5CP— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) September 27, 2022
A post-budget press conference was interrupted today when a fire alarm went off in Government Buildings as Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien was mid-sentence.
A fire officer was called to the scene and it was confirmed that no fire had broken out, but more likely, someone had leaned against a fire alarm which caused it to go off.
Nice timing.
The press conference continued outside.
