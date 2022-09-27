Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Budget measures, a serious injury in Clare and a film screening.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Child Injured Ennis 3 (1) The scene in Clareabbey this morning where a young girl was found seriously injured. Source: Liam Burke

  • National security funding in this year’s budget includes 1,000 new Gardaí, extra civilian garda staff and a major increase in the Defence budget to include primary radar.
  • The government has moved to introduce a vacant homes tax (VHT) in an attempt to increase the number of properties available to buy or rent.
  • The cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes is set to jump by 50 cent as the result of an increase in excise duty.
  • A young girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Co Clare early this morning.
  • Paschal Donohoe has announced an energy support scheme for businesses during the winter, with the government paying up to €10,000 a month.
  • The government’s recently implemented free contraception scheme for women between 17 and 25 years of age has been expanded to 16 to 30-year-olds.
  • Five men have been arrested following an investigation into a serious assault in Monasterevin in Kildare last month.
  • Politicians from a range of parties are to attend a screening at the Dáil of a film about killings during the Troubles.

INTERNATIONAL

giorgia-meloni-set-to-be-the-next-prime-minister-in-italy Giorgia Meloni at the headquarters of the Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) in Rome, Italy. Source: Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via ZUMA Press

#ITALIA Far-right leader leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government, with crises looming on several fronts.

#FOREIGN AID An increase in funding for international development has been announced in the budget, with €30 million to be sent to the Horn of Africa.

#NORDSTREAM Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.

#EUROVISION 2023′s competition will be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow, after the shortlist of  seven host cities was cut down to two.

PARTING SHOT

A post-budget press conference was interrupted today when a fire alarm went off in Government Buildings as Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien was mid-sentence.

A fire officer was called to the scene and it was confirmed that no fire had broken out, but more likely, someone had leaned against a fire alarm which caused it to go off.

Nice timing.

The press conference continued outside.

