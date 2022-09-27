Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene in Clareabbey this morning where a young girl was found seriously injured. Source: Liam Burke

National security funding in this year’s budget includes 1,000 new Gardaí, extra civilian garda staff and a major increase in the Defence budget to include primary radar.

extra civilian garda staff and a major increase in the Defence budget to include primary radar. The government has moved to introduce a vacant homes tax (VHT) in an attempt to increase the number of properties available to buy or rent.

(VHT) in an attempt to increase the number of properties available to buy or rent. The cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes is set to jump by 50 cent as the result of an increase in excise duty.

is set to jump by 50 cent as the result of an increase in excise duty. A young girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Co Clare early this morning.

in hospital after she was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Co Clare early this morning. Paschal Donohoe has announced an energy support scheme for businesses during the winter, with the government paying up to €10,000 a month .

. The government’s recently implemented free contraception scheme for women between 17 and 25 years of age has been expanded to 16 to 30-year-olds.

for women between 17 and 25 years of age has been expanded to 16 to 30-year-olds. Five men have been arrested following an investigation into a serious assault in Monasterevin in Kildare last month.

in Kildare last month. Politicians from a range of parties are to attend a screening at the Dáil of a film about killings during the Troubles.

INTERNATIONAL

Giorgia Meloni at the headquarters of the Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) in Rome, Italy. Source: Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via ZUMA Press

#ITALIA Far-right leader leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government, with crises looming on several fronts.

#FOREIGN AID An increase in funding for international development has been announced in the budget, with €30 million to be sent to the Horn of Africa.

#NORDSTREAM Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.

#EUROVISION 2023′s competition will be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow, after the shortlist of seven host cities was cut down to two.

PARTING SHOT

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien begins his press conference on housing... and the fire alarm goes off 🚨 So many puns... pic.twitter.com/qsbERtw5CP — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) September 27, 2022

A post-budget press conference was interrupted today when a fire alarm went off in Government Buildings as Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien was mid-sentence.

A fire officer was called to the scene and it was confirmed that no fire had broken out, but more likely, someone had leaned against a fire alarm which caused it to go off.

Nice timing.

The press conference continued outside.