Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan at An Post's new automated parcel hub in Dublin this morning. Source: Sam Boal

A senior garda was suspended after allegations of bullying were made against him.

were made against him. FAI president Donal Conway resigned ahead of a press conference which revealed the organisation has current net liabilities of over €55 million .

. A review into the death of a 15-year-old girl found she was on mental health waiting lists for three months before she took her own life.

waiting lists for three months before she took her own life. A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday. ABP Food Group announced it would be increasing its meat prices on Monday and said recent protests by the Irish Farmers Association were “needless and irresponsible”.

A protest about homelessness and housing took place this evening in Dublin, closing off Aungier Street for a period.

took place this evening in Dublin, closing off Aungier Street for a period. A firefighter who drank up to 15 pints before knocking down a pedestrian was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

before knocking down a pedestrian was jailed for five-and-a-half years. Two people were arrested at Dublin Airport as part of an investigation into cyber fraud.

A digger was used to steal a double ATM at a supermarket in Co Antrim this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arriving for the BBC Election Debate with Boris Johnson this evening. Source: Stefan Rousseau

#SHOOTING: Three people were killed by a gunman who was also shot dead at a US Naval Air Station in Florida.

#GUILTY: A teenager pleaded guilty to attempted murder after throwing a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

#FAILINGS: The UK probation service has apologised for failings which enabled a man to carry out several attacks on women and children.

Parting shot

Angela Merkel at Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland today. Source: DPA/PA Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the former nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz for the first time today.

Speaking to a gathering that included former Auschwitz inmates, she said she felt “deep shame in the face of the barbaric crimes committed by Germans here”.

“Nothing can bring back the people who were murdered here… Nothing can reverse the unprecedented crimes committed here,” she said.

“These crimes are and will remain part of German history and this history must be told over and over again.”

