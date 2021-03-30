Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening. Source: RTÉ

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that limits on travel and small outdoor gatherings are being partially eased next month under measures pulling back on specific restrictions.

Public health officials confirmed 14 deaths and 368 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Retailers are disappointed that click and collect services have not been included as part of the restrictions that are set to ease next month.

are disappointed that click and collect services have not been included as part of the restrictions that are set to ease next month. Senior county GAA teams can train from 19 April, while golf courses and tennis courts can open on the 26th

can open on the 26th St Gerard’s school in Bray has apologised for its involvement in the vaccination of teachers at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin last week.

in Dublin last week. The Data Protection Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into the Department of Health’s data processing for children with autism involved in cases against the State.

NPHET has advised the government to add the US, France, Germany and Italy and dozens of other countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

list. Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has not recommended the prosecution of any individuals for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations after the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast last summer.

in Belfast last summer. Gardaí have upgraded the death of a man who died after being stabbed in his Dublin home to a murder investigation.

THE WORLD

The Ever Given has been unwedged from the Suez Canal Source: PA

#EGYPT Ships are sailing through the Suez Canal again after the Ever Given, which had been blocking the canal for nearly a week, was freed.

#UK A watchdog has backed the Metropolitan Police’s handling of a vigil for Sarah Everard where some protesters were bundled to the ground and arrested.

#MYANMAR The death toll in Myanmar’s military force against protesters has now passed 500 after the anti-coup movement started in February.

PARTING SHOT

As we reach the end of March, people around the country enjoyed sunny weather today as the warmth gave a peak at brighter days that may be in store in the months ahead.

In Donabate, seven-month-old cockapoo Khaleesi enjoyed a run along the beach in the sunshine – here’s a photo to make you smile.

Source: Rollingnews.ie

