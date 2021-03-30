#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 9:06 PM
52 minutes ago 619 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5396378

Updated 12 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

image (3) Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening. Source: RTÉ

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that limits on travel and small outdoor gatherings are being partially eased next month under measures pulling back on specific restrictions.
  • Public health officials confirmed 14 deaths and 368 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Retailers are disappointed that click and collect services have not been included as part of the restrictions that are set to ease next month.
  • Senior county GAA teams can train from 19 April, while golf courses and tennis courts can open on the 26th
  • St Gerard’s school in Bray has apologised for its involvement in the vaccination of teachers at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin last week.
  • The Data Protection Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into the Department of Health’s data processing for children with autism involved in cases against the State.
  • NPHET has advised the government to add the US, France, Germany and Italy and dozens of other countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.
  • Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has not recommended the prosecution of any individuals for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations after the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast last summer.
  • Gardaí have upgraded the death of a man who died after being stabbed in his Dublin home to a murder investigation.

THE WORLD 

2.58881798 The Ever Given has been unwedged from the Suez Canal Source: PA

#EGYPT Ships are sailing through the Suez Canal again after the Ever Given, which had been blocking the canal for nearly a week, was freed.

#UK A watchdog has backed the Metropolitan Police’s handling of a vigil for Sarah Everard where some protesters were bundled to the ground and arrested.

#MYANMAR The death toll in Myanmar’s military force against protesters has now passed 500 after the anti-coup movement started in February.

PARTING SHOT

As we reach the end of March, people around the country enjoyed sunny weather today as the warmth gave a peak at brighter days that may be in store in the months ahead.

In Donabate, seven-month-old cockapoo Khaleesi enjoyed a run along the beach in the sunshine – here’s a photo to make you smile.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6422 Good Weather Source: Rollingnews.ie

If you are reading this in your email inbox and having trouble viewing images, you can find this article on our website here

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie