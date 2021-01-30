#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 7:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2917 Weather pics Sandymount. Walkers brave the wet weather on Sandymount Strand Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,414 more cases of Covid-19 and 79 further deaths in Ireland, with more cases in January than in all of 2020.
  • Northern Ireland recorded 455 Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths in its latest update this afternoon.
  • The EU pulled back on plans to prevent Northern Ireland from potentially being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccines from the bloc into the rest of the UK, following an outcry on both sides of the Irish Sea last night.
  • Several babies who died at Cork County Home were buried in the same coffins as adults or in coffins containing amputated limbs, the Mother and Baby Homes report found.
  • A man who was charged with the murder of a schoolboy in Dublin appeared in court today and has been remanded in custody.
  • Cases of the Covid-19 variant from South Africa that were identified in Ireland have been contained, health officials believe.
  • Graffiti in Belfast that made threats against the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is being investigated by police in Northern Ireland as a hate crime.
  • A windsurfer was rescued this afternoon after they were blown out to sea off the coast of Cork.
  • A man, 33, was remanded in custody after he appeared in court accused of attempted murder of his former employer at a pub in Dublin.

THE WORLD

20477a87-9757-4adb-b999-7491876c2ad2 Source: PA

#PREHISTORIC A four-year-old girl discovered a dinosaur footprint from 200 million years ago on a beach in South Wales.

#PROTEST Indian farmers started a one-day hunger strike amid fury against the government.

#TRAVEL France is closing its borders to non-EU countries and shutting all large shopping centres from tomorrow.

#INVESTIGATION A WHO team investigating the origins of the pandemic have visited a second Wuhan hospital that treated early patients.

PARTING SHOT

The deal toll from Covid-19 in Ireland has surpassed 3,000 people, with more than 1,000 deaths recorded in January alone.

Behind each death is a person and the family and friends they have left behind.

Our reporters Órla Ryan and Cónal Thomas spoke to families who have lost a loved one to the pandemic as they try to cope and pay tribute to those they miss.

