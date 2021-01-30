Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Walkers brave the wet weather on Sandymount Strand Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 1,414 more cases of Covid-19 and 79 further deaths in Ireland, with more cases in January than in all of 2020.

and 79 further deaths in Ireland, with more cases in January than in all of 2020. Northern Ireland recorded 455 Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths in its latest update this afternoon.

recorded 455 Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths in its latest update this afternoon. The EU pulled back on plans to prevent Northern Ireland from potentially being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccines from the bloc into the rest of the UK, following an outcry on both sides of the Irish Sea last night.

on both sides of the Irish Sea last night. Several babies who died at Cork County Home were buried in the same coffins as adults or in coffins containing amputated limbs, the Mother and Baby Homes report found.

report found. A man who was charged with the murder of a schoolboy in Dublin appeared in court today and has been remanded in custody.

of a schoolboy in Dublin appeared in court today and has been remanded in custody. Cases of the Covid-19 variant from South Africa that were identified in Ireland have been contained , health officials believe.

, health officials believe. Graffiti in Belfast that made threats against the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is being investigated by police in Northern Ireland as a hate crime.

against the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is being investigated by police in Northern Ireland as a hate crime. A windsurfer was rescued this afternoon after they were blown out to sea off the coast of Cork.

off the coast of Cork. A man, 33, was remanded in custody after he appeared in court accused of attempted murder of his former employer at a pub in Dublin.

THE WORLD

Source: PA

#PREHISTORIC A four-year-old girl discovered a dinosaur footprint from 200 million years ago on a beach in South Wales.

#PROTEST Indian farmers started a one-day hunger strike amid fury against the government.

#TRAVEL France is closing its borders to non-EU countries and shutting all large shopping centres from tomorrow.

#INVESTIGATION A WHO team investigating the origins of the pandemic have visited a second Wuhan hospital that treated early patients.

PARTING SHOT

The deal toll from Covid-19 in Ireland has surpassed 3,000 people, with more than 1,000 deaths recorded in January alone.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Behind each death is a person and the family and friends they have left behind.

Our reporters Órla Ryan and Cónal Thomas spoke to families who have lost a loved one to the pandemic as they try to cope and pay tribute to those they miss.