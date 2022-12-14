Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -3°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

1 hour ago 1,268 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Ireland

dun l baths Wintery weather at the Dun Laoghaire baths which reopened this week. Source: Sam Boal

  • Status Orange low temperature/ ice warning has come into effect as widespread temperatures below -5 degrees are expected tonight, leading to severe frost and ice. 
  • Jonathan Dowdall claimed at the Special Criminal Court that he was “set up” for the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.
  • A man who murdered a woman in her 70s he had become obsessed with received a life sentence.
  • The Taoiseach said overhauling the planning system through new laws is essential if Ireland is to meet its “climate change agenda”.<
  • The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) reported that the health system is under “unprecedented strain”.
  • A file will be prepared for the DPP following the release without charge of a man in his forties arrested in connection with the death of a woman knocked down by a car following a funeral.
  • A jury was sworn in to hear the trial of a man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his elderly mother at his home. 

International

featureimage Police work near the scene of the fatal shooting of two officers and one other person in Wieambilla, Australia. Source: Jason O’Brien/AAP Image/AP

#QATAR SCANDAL The Greek MP central to an EU parliament graft scandal is awaiting a key ruling that may keep her behind bars as she maintains her innocence.

#AUSTRALIA Police are investigating the extremist views of three people who shot and killed two officers and a neighbour at a rural property before they were killed hours later by police in a gunfight. 

#SOLIHULL A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in the UK on Sunday.

#IRAN A doctor, rap artists and a footballer are among around two dozen Iranians who risk being hanged as Tehran uses capital punishment as an intimidation tactic to quell protests, rights groups say.

#SLAVERY The Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is to make a speech on slavery on 19 December without confirming reports that he would give a formal apology for the Netherlands’ role.

Parting Shot

Sean O’Rourke is to return to RTÉ screens for the first time since the Golfgate scandal.

The veteran broadcaster will present a TV and podcast series  called TwoTribes, which will explore the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the wake of the Civil War.

The journalist was a long-time RTÉ employee but retired in May 2020, and was understood to be in talks to return to the station in the following months when it was revealed that he attended the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway in August 2020 amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

But this new series will mark his comeback, with interviews featuring historians and political figures, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin , Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, set to feature.

 Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in a listed story

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie