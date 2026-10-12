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The Daily Poll

What way do you like your eggs?

Last week marked World Egg Day.
11.57am, 12 Oct 2026
2.8k
14

LAST FRIDAY MARKED the 30th annual World Egg Day.

Whether you only eat eggs on occasion or incorporate them into your meals multiple times a week, the real matter for debate is the best way to serve them.

From boiled and poached to fried and scrambled (whether that’s on the hob or in the microwave is a discussion for another time), there are plenty of ways to cook what many consider to be a staple in their kitchen.

So, we’re wondering: What way do you like your eggs?


Poll Results:

Poached (445)
Fried (429)
Scrambled (285)
Boiled (211)
I don't have a preference (178)
As an omelette (129)
I don't eat eggs (59)
A different way (15)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate the best way to cook eggs and whether all methods should be included
Where they land
Some want every style listed while others dislike eggs entirely
What they think
Call for an all of the above voting option
Some refuse to eat eggs altogether
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