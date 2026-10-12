LAST FRIDAY MARKED the 30th annual World Egg Day.

Whether you only eat eggs on occasion or incorporate them into your meals multiple times a week, the real matter for debate is the best way to serve them.

From boiled and poached to fried and scrambled (whether that’s on the hob or in the microwave is a discussion for another time), there are plenty of ways to cook what many consider to be a staple in their kitchen.

So, we’re wondering: What way do you like your eggs?

