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LAST FRIDAY MARKED the 30th annual World Egg Day.
Whether you only eat eggs on occasion or incorporate them into your meals multiple times a week, the real matter for debate is the best way to serve them.
From boiled and poached to fried and scrambled (whether that’s on the hob or in the microwave is a discussion for another time), there are plenty of ways to cook what many consider to be a staple in their kitchen.
So, we’re wondering: What way do you like your eggs?
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