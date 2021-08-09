#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 August 2021
Poll: Would you feel comfortable going to an outdoor gig with thousands of other people?

Thousands of people attended a music and arts festival in Belfast last night.

By Jane Moore Monday 9 Aug 2021, 12:19 PM
4 minutes ago 505 Views 0 Comments
People arriving for a pilot concert in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in June.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE attended last night’s ‘Féile an Phobail’ music and arts festival in Belfast, believed to be the largest outdoor event on the island of Ireland since the pandemic began.

Up to 10,000 people gathered just outside Belfast city to watch DJs Paul Van Dyk, Darren Styles and Judge Jules take to the stage at the community arts festival, which runs until Sunday. 

Those attending the event were required to show either proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 within the past six months or a negative lateral flow test result.

A number of pilot concerts have been held here in the Republic, but only with people gathered in small socially-distanced pods. 

So today we’re asking: Would you feel comfortable going to an outdoor gig with thousands of other people?


Poll Results:

Yes (27)
No (26)
I'm not sure  (5)
No interest/no opinion (2)




About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

